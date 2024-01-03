Ship Detained in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: ship arrest. File Image / Pixabay.

A ship has been detained in the southeast Asian port of Singapore.

The vessel -- Es Right -- was detained on January 2, according to local court records.

The ship is controlled by Chinese shipping interests and is registered as a chemical and oil products tanker, according to shipping database equasis.

The reasons behind the action taken against the ship are unclear but are likely to involve disputes over the payment of goods and services related to the running of the vessel.

Es Right is a 6,000 deadweight tonne chemicals and oil products tanker built in 2010 that operates in the southeast Asian region, the database shows.