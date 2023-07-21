BP Launches Biofuel Supply at New Zealand's Port of Wellington

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal envisages the first bio-VLSFO supply in the region from early 2024. File Image / Pixabay

BP Marine has signed a deal bringing biofuel bunker supply to the port of Wellington in New Zealand.

The company has singed a long-term supply deal with integrated transport company StraitNZ including the supply of marine biofuels, it said in an emailed statement on Friday.

StraitNZ's network includes Bluebridge Cook Strait Ferries, which connects the north and south islands of New Zealand with 50 freight and passenger voyages per week.

The deal envisages the first bio-VLSFO supply in the region from early 2024. The bio component of the fuel will be ISCC-certified.

"BP is making a major investment across our Wellington Terminal network, in preparation for the introduction of marine biofuel blends," Eddie Gauci, global head of BP Marine, said in the statement.

"Biofuels have a vital role in decarbonising transport, including in the marine sector.

"We are thrilled to be working with StraitNZ because they want to play their part in helping the world get to net zero by decarbonising their fleet, and with the marine biofuel blend bp will be supplying, we can help them do that."