Singapore's Claritecs to Expand BunkerMaestro Offering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

BunkerMaestro. Image Credit: Claritecs

Singapore-based Claritecs plans to expand the scope of its BunkerMaestro digital bunkering tool to cover lubricants and lighter boat scheduling.

The comments came as part of the latest video in a series from Maritime of Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), which looked at the digitalisation of bunkering services to improve operational efficiency.

The bunker industry is well-know for lagging behind many other sectors when it comes to using sophisticated digital products.

Many players in the bunker supply chain use Excel spreadsheets to manage their bunker deliveries and schedules, while changes to the schedule and orders are usually communicated via WhatsApp, Email and phone calls, Claritecs' Russel James Gomes notes in the video.

Claritecs BunkerMaestro has been one of the more successful recent efforts to digitize the supply chain, having launched the system in 2019.

The system features include an auto-scheduling function to simplify and optimize the bunker planning process.

It also makes it much easy to plan for fuel to be delivered on a just-in-time basis.

"Our goal is to digitize and help transform the traditional maritime industry," says Gomes.

"Claritecs intends to further develop our platform to other port services verticals, including lubricant deliveries and lighter boat scheduling for ships supplies."