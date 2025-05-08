Gard Urges Masters to Monitor Risks Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tensions between two countries have escalated after terror attack in Kashmir. File Image / Pixabay

Insurance provider Gard is advising shipowners, operators and masters to exercise caution when trading in or near Indian and Pakistani ports, following a sharp escalation between the two countries.

Recent military exchanges have triggered a series of trade and port access restrictions, including mutual bans on flagged vessels and prohibitions on goods transiting between the two countries.

While ports remain operational in both countries, the situation on the ground is fluid, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

On May 2, India's Directorate General of Shipping prohibited port calls involving Pakistani-flagged vessels and advised Indian crews on calls to Pakistani ports to remain vigilant. Pakistan has issued similar restrictions, and additional trade prohibitions could affect even pre-existing bills of lading and letters of credit.

Gard's correspondents report vessel diversions and disruptions, and there is still no official guidance on crew changes for Indian or Pakistani nationals.

Given the legal and operational risks, Gard strongly recommends continuous monitoring of developments, coordination with local agents, and adherence to flag-state and port authority guidance.

Members are also encouraged to consult with defence lawyers regarding potential contractual disputes, particularly where force majeure or deviation clauses may be triggered.

Early risk identification and legal preparedness remain key in navigating this evolving situation, it said.