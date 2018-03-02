Pan Ocean Tanker Detained in Singapore

Singapore: ship arrested (file image/pixabay)

A chemicals tanker operated by South Korean shipping company Pan Ocean has been arrested in Singapore.

Grand Ace12 was detained on 28 February, court records show.

The 46,000 dwt vessel is operated by Pan Ocean, according to shipping database equasis.

The reason behind the ship's detention is unclear but is likely to involve disputes over payments for services.

The arrest is the first in the southeast Asian port since November last year.