Indonesian Tanker Arrested in Malaysia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tanker was on its way from Kalimantan to Singapore. Image Credit: MMEA

An Indonesian-flagged tanker has been arrested in Malaysia over allegations of illegal entry into the country's waters.

The unnamed ship was arrested on Friday morning about 11 nautical miles to the east of Tanjung Penawar, the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said in a statement published over the weekend.

The tanker was on its way from Kalimantan to Singapore with a crew of 18 Indonesians aged between 19 and 56.

"The MMEA takes seriously any attempts to go away without permission especially in eastern Johor area which is clearly the water area of Malaysia," the MMEA said in the statement.

"Ship skippers are advised to inform the arrival and ensure to obtain permission if you want to do any activities in Malaysian waters."