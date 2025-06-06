Hanwha Ocean Partners with KR to Develop Large Ammonia-Powered Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

They will collaborate to tackle the safety challenges of using ammonia as a marine fuel. Image Credit: KR

South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean has partnered with classification society KR to jointly develop a 150,000 m3 capacity ultra-large ammonia-fuelled carrier.

The vessel will enable the large transport of ammonia while using ammonia as a marine fuel, KR said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Under the agreement, Hanwha Ocean will develop the vessel’s basic design, including gas leak analysis and toxic zone mapping for various leakage scenarios to ensure rapid emergency response capabilities.

KR, meanwhile, will evaluate the design’s safety and technical feasibility in line with international regulations and class rules.

Ammonia’s high toxicity poses a key challenge that must be addressed to enable its wider adoption as a marine fuel.

In addition, the two companies will collaborate on the development of an LNG carrier featuring a forward deckhouse arrangement.

These agreements were signed on Tuesday during Nor-Shipping 2025 in Oslo.