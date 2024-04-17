First Biofuel Bunkering in Shenzen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Banle Energy recently bunkered Yang Ming's vessel the YM Utility with a B24 blend at the port of Yantian in Shenzhen. Image Credit: Banle Energy

The first biofuel bunkering operation has been carried out in Shenzhen.

Banle Energy recently bunkered Yang Ming's vessel the YM Utility with a B24 blend at the port of Yantian in Shenzhen, it said in a statement on its website this week. The stem was organised in partnership with PetroChina Fuel Oil Co Ltd.

The operation was also Yang Ming's first biofuel bunkering in China.

"Wwe are pleased to be part of Yang Ming's first B24 biofuel bunkering supply in China.," Teck Lim Chia, CEO of Banle Energy, said in the statement.

"This service aligns with our initial initiative of introducing B24 biofuel bunkering in Hong Kong and exporting B24 biofuel to China.

"As a stakeholder in the shipping industry, we remain committed to promoting biofuel to reduce GHG emissions."