Pavilion Energy Takes on 500,000 mt/Year of LNG From Chevron

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two firms held a signing ceremony last week. Image Credit: Pavilion Energy

Pavilion Energy, one of Singapore's first LNG bunker suppliers, has signed a deal with US energy producer Chevron to take on 500,000 mt/year of natural gas.

The deal will apply for six years from 2023, Pavilion said in an emailed statement on Monday. As part of the deal Chevron will supply data evidencing the wellhead to discharge port emissions of the natural gas.

"As we proactively promote GHG emissions reduction and offsets, we are thrilled to be joined by Chevron," Frédéric H. Barnaud, CEO of Pavilion, said in the statement.

"I am confident that a bold, ambitious and uncompromising industry collaboration will boost our own efforts towards achieving a meaningful impact."

Pavilion was one of the first two companies awarded an LNG bunker supply licence by Singapore's authorities in 2016.