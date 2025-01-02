BUNKER JOBS: Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marine fuel trading firm Pan Nation Petro-Chemical (Singapore) Pte Ltd is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least one year of experience and a keen interest in the oil and commodities markets, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Learn and understand key areas of the oil industry

Ensure trading book is upkept immaculately and daily price is updated accurately.

Manage customer portfolio with direct responsibility for negotiating and executing sales transactions - from quoting, negotiating, confirming, delivery, and post-delivery service and support

Monitor customer utilization of company credit lines, payment performance, and assist with collections if necessary

