BUNKER JOBS: Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday January 2, 2025

Marine fuel trading firm Pan Nation Petro-Chemical (Singapore) Pte Ltd is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least one year of experience and a keen interest in the oil and commodities markets, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Learn and understand key areas of the oil industry
  • Ensure trading book is upkept immaculately and daily price is updated accurately.
  • Manage customer portfolio with direct responsibility for negotiating and executing sales transactions - from quoting, negotiating, confirming, delivery, and post-delivery service and support
  • Monitor customer utilization of company credit lines, payment performance, and assist with collections if necessary

