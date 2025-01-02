Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore
Thursday January 2, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with at least one year of experience and a keen interest in the oil and commodities markets. Image Credit: Pan Nation Petro-Chemical
Marine fuel trading firm Pan Nation Petro-Chemical (Singapore) Pte Ltd is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with at least one year of experience and a keen interest in the oil and commodities markets, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Learn and understand key areas of the oil industry
- Ensure trading book is upkept immaculately and daily price is updated accurately.
- Manage customer portfolio with direct responsibility for negotiating and executing sales transactions - from quoting, negotiating, confirming, delivery, and post-delivery service and support
- Monitor customer utilization of company credit lines, payment performance, and assist with collections if necessary
For more information, click here.