Japanese Firms Plan Ammonia-Fuelled Tugboat

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday May 26, 2022

A trio of Japanese firms have signed a deal seeking to develop an ammonia-fuelled tugboat for the port of Yokohama.

NYK Line, IHI Power Systems and ClassNK have signed a memorandum of understanding with the City of Yokohama for the planned vessel to be used there, NYK said in a statement on its website this week.

The deal includes the following elements, according to the statement:

  • Realization of smooth acceptance of A-Tug at the port of Yokohama
  • Supply of fuel to A-Tug at the port of Yokohama
  • PR to citizens to affect efforts to reduce environmental load
  • Other matters related to the business of the parties

"The City of Yokohama is pursuing decarbonization at its port as the city works to realize a carbon neutral port," NYK said in the statement.

"The parties will work in collaboration with City of Yokohama toward the development and demonstration of A-Tug (scheduled for fiscal 2024), promptly welcome environment-friendly vessels, and contribute to the realization of a carbon neutral society from the port of Yokohama."

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com