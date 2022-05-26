Japanese Firms Plan Ammonia-Fuelled Tugboat

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel could be in operation by 2024. Image Credit: NYK

A trio of Japanese firms have signed a deal seeking to develop an ammonia-fuelled tugboat for the port of Yokohama.

NYK Line, IHI Power Systems and ClassNK have signed a memorandum of understanding with the City of Yokohama for the planned vessel to be used there, NYK said in a statement on its website this week.

The deal includes the following elements, according to the statement:

Realization of smooth acceptance of A-Tug at the port of Yokohama

Supply of fuel to A-Tug at the port of Yokohama

PR to citizens to affect efforts to reduce environmental load

Other matters related to the business of the parties

"The City of Yokohama is pursuing decarbonization at its port as the city works to realize a carbon neutral port," NYK said in the statement.

"The parties will work in collaboration with City of Yokohama toward the development and demonstration of A-Tug (scheduled for fiscal 2024), promptly welcome environment-friendly vessels, and contribute to the realization of a carbon neutral society from the port of Yokohama."