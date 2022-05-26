Asia/Pacific News
Japanese Firms Plan Ammonia-Fuelled Tugboat
The vessel could be in operation by 2024. Image Credit: NYK
A trio of Japanese firms have signed a deal seeking to develop an ammonia-fuelled tugboat for the port of Yokohama.
NYK Line, IHI Power Systems and ClassNK have signed a memorandum of understanding with the City of Yokohama for the planned vessel to be used there, NYK said in a statement on its website this week.
The deal includes the following elements, according to the statement:
- Realization of smooth acceptance of A-Tug at the port of Yokohama
- Supply of fuel to A-Tug at the port of Yokohama
- PR to citizens to affect efforts to reduce environmental load
- Other matters related to the business of the parties
"The City of Yokohama is pursuing decarbonization at its port as the city works to realize a carbon neutral port," NYK said in the statement.
"The parties will work in collaboration with City of Yokohama toward the development and demonstration of A-Tug (scheduled for fiscal 2024), promptly welcome environment-friendly vessels, and contribute to the realization of a carbon neutral society from the port of Yokohama."