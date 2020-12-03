Vessel Detention in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday December 3, 2020

A chemical tanker is being held in the southeast Asian port of Singapore.

The reasons for the arrest are unknown but are lilkely to be to do with disputes over payment for goods and services

The Navig8 Ametrine, 37,596 deadweight tonne chemcial and oil products tanker, was detained late last month, court records show.

The ship is controlled by Singaporean shipping interests, according to shipping database equasis.

