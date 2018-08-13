Sharp Monthly Drop, but Singapore's Overall Bunker Sales for 2018 Stay in Step with 2017 [GRAPH]

Singapore cumulative bunker sales, Jan to Jul, 2017 vs 2018. Data Credit: Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA). Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Despite a sharp year-on-year drop in Singapore's bunker sales for July, overall volumes for the world's biggest bunkering port have remained largely in-step with those witnessed in 2017, the latest preliminary figures from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) shows.

Total sales in June were 4,035,800 metric tonnes (mt) for all products, 8% lower than the 4,393,700 mt sold during the month in 2017, albeit an increase of almost 3% sequentially.

As is typical, IFO380 made up the vast majority of July sales at 2.9 million mt, a 12% dip over the product's sales for the month in 2017.

Sales of 500 cSt material, the port's second most popular grade, were flat year-on-year at 841,000 mt.

July MGO sales showed a similar decline to IFO380, with recorded sales of 50,300 mt for the period vs 57,700 mt in 2017.

Calls for bunkers also dipped year-on-year, to 3,297 in July 2018 compared the 3,386 during July 2017, but this figure is well in-line with the trailing 12-month average of 3,299 calls for bunkers.

The overall bunker sales performance puts the year-to-date sales for Singapore at 29,384,700 mt, virtually identical to sales at the same point last year of 29,314,400 mt.