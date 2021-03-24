Sing Fuels Hires Chief of Staff in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire has joined the company as chief of staff in its Singapore office as of this month. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel trading firm Sing Fuels has hired a chief of staff.

Gerard Milligan has joined the company as chief of staff in its Singapore office as of this month, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile.

The focus for the new role will be on "people, process, productivity and projects," Milligan said.

Milligan was previously an advisor to technology company Analytix Labs, and before that was country manager for Singapore at recruitment firm Phaidon International.

Sing Fuels was named as one of Singapore's fastest-growing companies earlier this year, and opened a Houston office in January 2020 as part of a US expansion. At the end of last year the company expanded beyond the bunker market, launching a base oil trading desk.