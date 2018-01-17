Arrested Bunker Tanker Put to Auction in Singapore

The 4,000 DWT UE Star was arrested on November 24, 2017. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker tanker UE Star, which was arrested in November, has been put up for auction in Singapore, according to the latest records from the Supreme Court of Singapore.

The court notes that the net value of bunkers onboard the vessel is S$93,766 ($70,901.16), an amount which is excluded by the sale, but has to be paid by the purchaser.

As Ship & Bunker has reported, information from VesselsValue indicates that the 2014-built vessel was last owned by Singapore's Focus Maritime Services Pte.

The 4,000 DWT UE Star was detailed following action taken by local law firm Haridass Ho & Partners, with the arrest taking place on November 24, 2017 at 8 p.m. local time.