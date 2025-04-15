Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Marketing Executive in Vietnam
Tuesday April 15, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with some experience in shipping, maritime or the oil industry. Image Credit: Monjasa
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a marketing executive in Vietnam.
The company is looking for candidates with some experience in shipping, maritime or the oil industry and fluent Vietnamese and English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers and suppliers
- Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building strong personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions
- Liaising with key accounts on orders and physical supply coordination
- Build and nurture personal relations with our suppliers
- Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements, and coordinating fuel delivery
- Communicate and coordinate with global offices on inquiries, orders and coordination of supply in Asia
