First Supply of Indian Oil Corporation HSFO in Andhra Pradesh Region

The company recently supplied 120 mt of HSFO by truck to the M/V Eden at Kakinada, a company representative told Ship & Bunker. Image Credit: Green Fuels Group

Physical bunker supplier and trading firm Green Fuels Group has made the first delivery of HSFO produced by the Indian Oil Corporation at a port in the Andhra Pradesh region.

The company recently supplied 120 mt of HSFO by truck to the M/V Eden at Kakinada, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

The fuel came from the Vizag IOCL terminal on the east coast of India, and was the first supply of this product in the region.

"Our company's achievement in delivering HSFO is just the beginning of our journey," the company representative said.

"Indian Oil Corporation Limited is the leading supplier for HSFO, VLSFO, MGO in order to achieve economic development."

For more information on the supply operation, contact details for Green Fuels Group are as follows::

Mr Pradeep Palteru : +917995572787

Mr Aditya Tangudu : +91 8106501177

Email - sales@vertbunkers.com; marketing@greenfuelsinternational.com