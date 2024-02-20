BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Redstone Search Group

A marine fuels trading firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

Recruitment firm Redstone Search Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday, without naming the hiring company.

The firm is described as 'the bunker trading team of a rapidly expanding oil group'.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in trading bunkers and an expertise in the Asian market.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Execute back-to-back bunker trades within key bunkering hubs including Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and other strategic locations

Utilize an established and transferable network of end-user clients in the region to foster existing relationships and actively pursue new bunker enquiries.

Stay abreast of evolving trends, pricing dynamics, and regulatory changes in the global and regional bunker markets, offering valuable insights and strategic approaches tailored to the Asian market landscape.

Conduct thorough risk assessments and implement effective mitigation strategies to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and industry standards, particularly within the Asian context.

Collaborate closely with internal teams and external partners, including suppliers, clients, and logistics providers, to optimize bunker trading operations and enhance supply chain efficiency in the Asian market.

