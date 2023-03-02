BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday March 2, 2023

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with between one and three years of experience in sales, preferably in the bunker or shipping industries, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers
  • Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building strong personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions
  • Investigate and develop new areas of focus
  • Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements, and coordinating fuel delivery

The deadline for applications is April 1. For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com