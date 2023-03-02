Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Singapore
Thursday March 2, 2023
The role is based in Monjasa's Singapore office. Image Credit: Monjasa
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with between one and three years of experience in sales, preferably in the bunker or shipping industries, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers
- Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building strong personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions
- Investigate and develop new areas of focus
- Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements, and coordinating fuel delivery
The deadline for applications is April 1. For more information, click here.