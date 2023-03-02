BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Monjasa's Singapore office. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with between one and three years of experience in sales, preferably in the bunker or shipping industries, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers

Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building strong personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions

Investigate and develop new areas of focus

Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements, and coordinating fuel delivery

The deadline for applications is April 1. For more information, click here.