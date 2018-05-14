Singapore: April Bunker Sales Hold Steady

Singapore: global bunkering centre (file image/pixabay)

Bunker sales in the global bunkering port of Singapore held steady in April compared with the same month a year ago.

Figures released by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore showed 4.2 million metric tonnes of bunker fuel sold, the same figure as in April last year.

Looked at in more detail, the total figure for April was 20,000 mt under the total for a year ago. The key 380 CST grade registered lower sales over the period while the 500 CST grade increased sales as did low sulfur marine gas oil.

Singapore is the biggest global bunkering destination selling 50 million mt in 2017.