ZeroNorth Seeks Asian Expansion With New Singapore Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore is the world's largest marine fuels hub. File Image / Pixabay

Vessel optimisation firm ZeroNorth is aiming to drive an expansion of its business in Asia from a new office in Singapore.

The company's new office in Singapore's central business district will be led by Paul Van Vessem, its general manager for Asia, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The firm now has more than 170 employees in six countries, working with more than 50 customers from across the maritime sector.

"We are a global venture built on the close business relationships that we develop with our customers," Van Vessem said in the statement.

"Opening an office in Singapore is a natural extension of our partnership mindset and will enable us to be right next door to our existing customers and within reach of potential customers in the Southeast Asian region.

"As a world leading hub in shipping, technology, and sustainability, Singapore is a perfect fit for us.

"Digital technologies create value by powering up commercial decision-making and improving competitiveness and transparency to counterparties.

"We recognise that digital transformation is not always easy, which is why being close to our existing customers and prospects to support them every step of the way is so important to us."