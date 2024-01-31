BUNKER JOBS: Banle Energy Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday January 31, 2024

Marine fuel supplier Banle Energy is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of corporate work experience and preferably a background in petroleum, shipping or logistics, it said in an emailed job advertisement on Wednesday.

The full requirements are as follows:

  • Minimum 5 years of corporate working experience is required
  • Background in petroleum, shipping or logistics industry is preferred, experience in sales or business development would be an advantage
  • Strong experience in B2B bunker trading
  • Self-motivated, good team player and ability to handle multiple tasks concurrently
  • Excellent communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills
  • Strong business acumen with an analytical mind and logical thinking
  • Native speakers of the target language can also benefit
  • Excellent command of spoken and written English
  • Proficiency in Office 365 (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and Zoom
  • Bachelor's degree or above.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Handle daily enquiries and follow-up orders in a professional manner
  • Daily sales documents processing and key in MIS System
  • Coordinate order delivery arrangements internally and externally
  • Communicate closely with clients and identify their needs to maintain the long-term business relationship
  • Maintain good relationships with existing customers
  • To identify potential customers and developing new business opportunities
  • Must have excellent communication and negotiation skills to build strong relationships with clients and suppliers
  • Work closely with the supply team to achieve sales target
  • Any ad hoc assignment as requested

The deadline for applications is February 29. To apply for the role, email hr@banle-intl.com with the subject line 'Job Application'.

