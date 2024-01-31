BUNKER JOBS: Banle Energy Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of corporate work experience. Image Credit: Banle Energy

Marine fuel supplier Banle Energy is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of corporate work experience and preferably a background in petroleum, shipping or logistics, it said in an emailed job advertisement on Wednesday.

The full requirements are as follows:

Minimum 5 years of corporate working experience is required

Background in petroleum, shipping or logistics industry is preferred, experience in sales or business development would be an advantage

Strong experience in B2B bunker trading

Self-motivated, good team player and ability to handle multiple tasks concurrently

Excellent communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills

Strong business acumen with an analytical mind and logical thinking

Native speakers of the target language can also benefit

Excellent command of spoken and written English

Proficiency in Office 365 (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and Zoom

Bachelor's degree or above.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Handle daily enquiries and follow-up orders in a professional manner

Daily sales documents processing and key in MIS System

Coordinate order delivery arrangements internally and externally

Communicate closely with clients and identify their needs to maintain the long-term business relationship

Maintain good relationships with existing customers

To identify potential customers and developing new business opportunities

Must have excellent communication and negotiation skills to build strong relationships with clients and suppliers

Work closely with the supply team to achieve sales target

Any ad hoc assignment as requested

The deadline for applications is February 29. To apply for the role, email hr@banle-intl.com with the subject line 'Job Application'.