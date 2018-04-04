Source of Suspected Bunker Spill in Balikpapan Fire Remains Unknown: Ship Managers

Screenshot from footage posted on YouTube said to be of Saturday's blaze. Image credit: YouTube / Gor Dede

The source of oil in a suspected bunker spill and fire at the weekend in Indonesian waters off Balikpapan, Borneo remains unknown, the Managers of MV Ever Judger have said in a statement emailed to Ship & Bunker.

State-owned oil firm Pertamina yesterday, having themselves been originally cited as the source of the oil, yesterday said the Panamax Bulk Carrier was the source of the spill.

"The Ever Judger suffered a fire from burning oil in the water. The fire was extinguished with the assistance of the shore tugs and the crew were safely taken ashore. The source of the oil and the cause of the fire remains unknown and is subject to investigation," the Managers said.

"All the Crew are safe with one crew member undergoing treatment for minor burn injury in the hospital. He is recovering well.

"The fire caused some damage to the aft part of the vessel which is currently being assessed.

"The owners and managers continue to work with local authorities to restore the normal operation of the vessel."

Indonesia Tuesday also declared a state of emergency around the port, with disaster mitigation officials reported to be still working to contain the spill.