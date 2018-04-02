Bunker Spill and Fire in Indonesian Waters

Screenshot from footage posted on YouTube said to be of Saturday's blaze. Image credit: YouTube / Gor Dede

Two fishermen are reported to have died following a bunker spill and fire linked to 82,000 dwt Panamax Bulk Carrier MV Ever Judger.

Local media reports indicate in the early hours of Saturday morning Indonesian state-owned oil firm Pertamina had been alerted to the spill in waters off Balikpapan, Borneo.

Later on Saturday a fire broke out involving both the bulk carrier and the fuel oil spill. The blaze has since been reported to have been extinguished.

After initial reports suggested the spill was caused by an underwater pipeline linked to its own operations, Pertamina subsequently said a sample from the spill showed the substance was not crude oil, but rather marine fuel oil from Ever Judger.

Pertamina also distanced itself from suggestions that the fire was connected to its cleanup operations.

"We are still investigating the cause [of the fire]. There has been an allegation that we ordered the burning off of the oil spill; that is not true," Arya Dwi Paramita, Pertamina's external communications manager, told The Jakarta Post.

Balikpapan Police are investigating the cause of both the spill and the fire, local media reports.