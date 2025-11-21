HD Hyundai Becomes World's First Shipbuilder to Deliver 5,000 Ships

Crude carrier, the Atlantic Baron, was the first ship delivered by HD Hyundai. Image Credit: HD Hyundai

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai has become the world’s first shipbuilder to achieve a 5,000-ship delivery.

Since its first ship delivery in 1974, the firm has delivered ships to more than 700 shipowners across 68 countries, HD Hyundai said in a press release on Thursday.

The landmark milestone was reached following the delivery of an offshore patrol vessel to the Philippine Navy.

HD Hyundai’s three shipbuilding subsidiaries delivered a combined total of 144 ships in 2024, including container ships, LNG carriers and other ship types.

“Our 5,000-vessel milestone represents the pride of Korea's shipbuilding industry and the history of bold challenges that have reshaped the global maritime paradigm," Chung Kisun, chairman of HD Hyundai, said.

"Building on this shared legacy of innovation, we will move confidently toward the next 5,000 vessels—and the next half century."

HD Hyundai’s two subsidiaries, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, are set to merge next month in a bid to rival Chinese and Japanese yards. The merger was approved in August 2025.