COSCO Inducts Largest Solar and LNG-fuelled Car Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The solar panels onboard the ship yield about 410,000 kWh/year of electricity, translating to 111 mt/year of bunker savings. Image Credit: COSCO Shipping

China's COSCO Shipping has inducted a solar/LNG-powered car carrier – making it the largest of the kind in China.

Operated by its subsidiary, Guangzhou Yuanhai Auto Carrier, the 200 m long vessel has embarked on its maiden voyage from Nansha Auto Port in Guangzhou, China, COSCO Shipping said in a statement on its website last week.

Built to transport up to 4,000 vehicles, Yuan Hai Kou is equipped with dual-fuel LNG engines and a solar power system.

The onboard solar panels can generate about 410,000 kWh of electricity per year, resulting in an estimated bunker fuel savings of 111 mt/year.

The vessel can connect to onshore power while berthed at the port.

"Embracing a medium-voltage shore power interface, the vessel ensures zero-emission operations while docked, slashing daily CO2 output by around 21 tons," COSCO said.