Malaysian Authorities Detains Vessel Suspected of Carrying Illicit Diesel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Authorities in Malaysia have detained a tanker in Melaka waters. Image Credit: MMEA

Malaysia has detained a tanker suspected of carrying an illegal cargo of about 50 mt of diesel.

The vessel was intercepted in the waters of Melaka on Sunday, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said in a social media post on Monday.

Routine patrols detected a tanker anchored about one nautical mile southwest of Melaka Island, after which officers carried out a further inspection.

The ship carrying roughly 50 mt of fuel, believed to be diesel, was without valid documentation, according to an MMEA officer.

The fuel is estimated to be worth RM180,000 ($46,000).

The captain was unable to produce a purchase invoice and had not declared the cargo in the vessel's port clearance documents.

The vessel has been taken into custody for further investigation.