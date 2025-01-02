Bunker Spill in China After Two Bulkers Collide

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Singapore-flagged bulker Yangze 22 and the Japan-flagged Vega Dream collided in the Changjiang River on December 30. File Image / Pixabay

A bunker spill has been reported in China after the collision of two dry bulk carriers earlier this week.

The Singapore-flagged bulker Yangze 22 and the Japan-flagged Vega Dream collided in the Changjiang River on December 30, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said in a statement on its website.

The Yangze 22 reported damage to its hull and about 9 mt of fuel oil spilled. The vessel is anchored at Hengsha East Anchorage for damage assessment.

"The Shanghai Maritime Safety Administration (MSA), together with several support craft deployed by YANGZE 22's company, are currently conducting clean-up of the fuel oil spilled," the MPA said.

"MPA was informed by the Shanghai MSA that the situation is under control.

"Both YANGZE 22 and VEGA DREAM are in stable condition and no injuries to the crew are reported on both vessels."