BUNKER JOBS: Bureau Veritas Seeks Bunker Surveyor in Singapore
Friday December 16, 2022
The role is based in the company's Singapore office. Image Credit: Bureau Veritas
Classification society Bureau Veritas is seeking to hire a bunker surveyor in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with a diploma in a marine-related field and strong written and spoken English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- To follow instruction provided by the Operations Executive (OE) with respect to the job. To review the job appointment prior to inspection ensuring all instructions are in order. Any doubts should be clarified and resolved with the respective OE before proceeding with the job
- Check with port operations, agents and terminals for arrival and berthing status of vessels
- To be present in the location on time or at least 30 minutes before start of job. Prepare all necessary equipment and documentation needed to perform inspection
- Conduct bunker quantity survey in accordance to the local standards as well as the company's procedures
- Surveyor is to independently inspect, measure, sample, investigate and report as required on the bunkering operation
- Updating and reporting to the operations executive in a timely manner
- Ensure all work done is in accordance with Inspectorate Fair Trade Policy
- Maintain equipment issued. Ensure only calibrated equipment are used for inspection
- To perform any other task as assigned by Senior Management
