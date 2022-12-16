BUNKER JOBS: Bureau Veritas Seeks Bunker Surveyor in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Singapore office. Image Credit: Bureau Veritas

Classification society Bureau Veritas is seeking to hire a bunker surveyor in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with a diploma in a marine-related field and strong written and spoken English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

To follow instruction provided by the Operations Executive (OE) with respect to the job. To review the job appointment prior to inspection ensuring all instructions are in order. Any doubts should be clarified and resolved with the respective OE before proceeding with the job

Check with port operations, agents and terminals for arrival and berthing status of vessels

To be present in the location on time or at least 30 minutes before start of job. Prepare all necessary equipment and documentation needed to perform inspection

Conduct bunker quantity survey in accordance to the local standards as well as the company's procedures

Surveyor is to independently inspect, measure, sample, investigate and report as required on the bunkering operation

Updating and reporting to the operations executive in a timely manner

Ensure all work done is in accordance with Inspectorate Fair Trade Policy

Maintain equipment issued. Ensure only calibrated equipment are used for inspection

To perform any other task as assigned by Senior Management

For more information, click here.