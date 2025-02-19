Bunker Supplier Lanka Marine Wins Sri Lankan Presidential Export Award

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The award was accepted by Lanka Marine CEO Anushka Weeraratne. Image Credit: Lanka Marine Services

Lanka Marine Services (Pvt) Ltd (LMS), Sri Lanka's largest bunker supplier, has been granted an award for its services to growing the country's exports.

The firm has been granted the Presidential Export Award for best exporter in marine and offshore services for 2023/24 by the Sri Lanka Export Development Board, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.

The 26th Presidential Export Awards Ceremony was held on February 7 at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) Colombo, and the award was accepted by Lanka Marine CEO Anushka Weeraratne.

"This award is a testament to LMS's dedication over the years," Weeraratne told Ship & Bunker.

"LMS remains committed to upholding its high service standards and strong market position."

The firm has more than two decades of operational expertise, and caters to the majority of Sri Lanka's bunker demand.

Lanka Marine currently operates the bunker barges LMS Mahaweli and LMS Nilwala to carry out fuel deliveries at the main commercial ports in Sri Lanka.

"As a subsidiary of John Keells Holdings, the largest listed conglomerate in Sri Lanka, LMS benefits from a comprehensive transportation network, further strengthening its ability to provide seamless and reliable bunkering solutions," the company representative said.

"Lanka Marine Services extends its heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has contributed to this achievement and remains committed to driving excellence in the marine and offshore sector."

