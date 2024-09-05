Sentek Marine to Lose MPA Singapore Bunker Licence From September 18

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sentek was listed as Singapore's 15th-largest bunker supplier by volume in 2023, down from 10th place the previous year. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore's Sentek Marine & Trading Pte Ltd will lose its MPA licence as a bunker supplier and craft operator in the city-state's waters from September 18.

The firm's current licence will expire on September 17 and not be renewed, the MPA said in a circular on Wednesday.

"All bunker licensees, including bunker suppliers and bunker craft operators, are reminded to comply strictly with all the terms and conditions of the respective bunker licence(s)," the MPA said in the note.

"MPA will not hesitate to take firm action against any licensee that contravenes any of its bunker licence terms and conditions, including taking into account such contraventions in considering whether to renew the bunker licence(s), suspending or cancelling the bunker licence(s), and/or taking enforcement action against any such bunker licensee."

Sentek was listed as Singapore's 15th-largest bunker supplier by volume in 2023, down from 10th place the previous year.