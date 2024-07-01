Bunker Partner Hires Trader in Singapore From Sing Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire had previously worked for Sing Fuels in its Asia procurement team in Singapore. Image Credit: Ong Weihan / LinkedIn

Marine fuel trading firm Bunker Partner has hired a new trader in Singapore.

Ong Weihan joined Bunker Partner as a bunker trader in Singapore in May, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile last week.

The new hire had previously worked for Sing Fuels in its Asia procurement team in Singapore from March 2022 to April of this year.

He had earlier worked for Survitec Group from 2016 to 2022 and for Beng Hui Marine Electrical Pte Ltd from 2015 to 2016.

Tallinn-based Bunker Partner was founded in 2015 and is engaged in the trading and brokering of marine fuels and lubricants worldwide.