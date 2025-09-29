BUNKER JOBS: Sea Oil Petroleum Seeks Sales Trader – Marine Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with 2-3 years of experience in sales and marketing. Image Source: Sea Oil Petroleum

Singapore-based Sea Oil Petroleum, part of Thailand's Nathalin Group, is seeking to hire a sales trader-marine fuels in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with 2-3 years of experience in sales and marketing, particularly in shipping and oil & gas trading, with an emphasis on bunker trading, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Daily duties will include active brokering/trading of marine fuels on behalf of clients ensuring optimum rates that benefit both the company and the client.

Required to monitor customers' payments and ensure late payments are chased.

You will work as part of a team and will report to a line manager or team leader.

In the event of any disagreements or claims, you will be required to manage any claims arising and assist with legal actions involving customers or suppliers.

May have to work outside of normal working hours and so a degree of flexibility is an advantage.

2 to 3 years of experience in this trade is preferred.

For more information, click here.