Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Sea Oil Petroleum Seeks Sales Trader – Marine Fuels
Monday September 29, 2025
Image Source: Sea Oil Petroleum
Singapore-based Sea Oil Petroleum, part of Thailand's Nathalin Group, is seeking to hire a sales trader-marine fuels in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with 2-3 years of experience in sales and marketing, particularly in shipping and oil & gas trading, with an emphasis on bunker trading, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Daily duties will include active brokering/trading of marine fuels on behalf of clients ensuring optimum rates that benefit both the company and the client.
- Required to monitor customers' payments and ensure late payments are chased.
- You will work as part of a team and will report to a line manager or team leader.
- In the event of any disagreements or claims, you will be required to manage any claims arising and assist with legal actions involving customers or suppliers.
- May have to work outside of normal working hours and so a degree of flexibility is an advantage.
- 2 to 3 years of experience in this trade is preferred.
