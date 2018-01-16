Pakistan Player: Discount HFO Prices Will Last Until at Least June

Discount HFO prices in Pakistan are expected to continue until at least June. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker buyers can expect to see the supply of heavily discounted IFO180 bunkers in Pakistan continue until at least June, local suppliers have told Ship & Bunker.

As Ship & Bunker previously reported, last month prices fell sharply following a lack of storage for new product at local refineries.

"We have smooth avails on IFO 180 at lower prices than the major hubs such as Fujairah and Singapore, and we can expect this situation to continue until at least June 2018. It may even extend beyond this," Yousuf Muhammad, CEO at local physical supplier Ocean Bunkers told Ship & Bunker

"Ocean Bunkers, Karachi has barges and a fleet of trucks ready to supply refinery only products to ISO 8217:2005 specification."

Ship & Bunker data indicates IFO180 in Karachi is currently 375.00/mt, compared to 421.50/mt in Singapore and 444.00/mt in Fujairah.