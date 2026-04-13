Fire Reported on Container Ship in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship was at the PSA Pasir Panjang Terminal. Image Credit: PSA Singapore

A fire was reported on a container ship at a Singapore terminal over the weekend.

The Maritime and Port Authority was alerted to the fire on board the UK-flagged 9,466 TEU boxship Ever Lenient at about 3 PM local time on Friday, it said in a statement on its website. The ship was at the PSA Pasir Panjang Terminal.

No injuries or oil pollution were reported.

The authority said on Saturday morning that the fire had been extinguished.

"Firefighting efforts continued through the night, led by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), with Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore deploying patrol craft to conduct seaward cordon duties and drones to provide aerial surveillance in support of the firefighting operations. SCDF continues to cool the area to ensure no residual heat remains," the MPA said.

"PSA Singapore (PSA) is assisting with the safe discharge of the affected containers as part of follow-up operations.

"PSA has implemented the necessary measures to ensure the safety of personnel and that port operations at Pasir Panjang Terminal remain unaffected.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation."