Seacon Shipping Launches Multiple New Vessels Within Three Days

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 18,500 DWT methanol-ready chemical tanker built by Fujian Shipbuilding. Image Credit: Seacon Shipping Group

Qingdao-headquartered Seacon Shipping Group has launched a methanol ready vessel along with two other vessels within three days this month.

On January 19, an 18,500 DWT methanol-ready chemical tanker, built by China's Fujian Shipbuilding, was launched.

This was followed by a 42,000 DWT bulk carrier from Japan’s Tsuneishi Shipyard and a 13,500 DWT multipurpose vessel from Murakami Hide Shipbuilding, Seacon Shipping Group said in a statement on its website.

A methanol-ready vessel is built with the necessary design considerations to enable future retrofitting for methanol bunker fuel use. Initially, it is expected to operate on conventional marine fuels until it undergoes modifications to run on methanol.

“With a methanol dual-fuel-ready design, it complies with IMO Tier III emission standards and can be upgraded in the future to operate using clean methanol fuel,” Seacon Shipping said.