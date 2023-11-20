First Biofuel Cargo Sold to Maersk Oil Trading by GS Caltex in Singapore: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Singapore-based trading arm of GS Galtex has sold its first cargo of biofuel-blended marine gasoil to Maersk Oil Trading in the southeast Asian shipping and bunkering hub.

The sale forms part of GS Caltex's plans by to expand its biofuels supply chain overseas.

GS Caltex said it delivered 1,000 metric tonnes of marine gasoil blended with 24% of Used Cooking Oil Methyl Ester to MOT's bunker barge on an ex-wharf basis on November 8, Reuters reports.

MOT has since delivered the fuel, also known as B24 or bio-MGO, to its container ships at Tanjung Pelapas in Malaysia, the report added.

GS Caltex leased 10,000 cubic metres of biofuel storage tanks at Jurong Port Universal Terminal earlier this year to facilitate the blending of bio-MGO, the company was reported as saying.

Earlier this month, GS Caltex in South Korea reported an agreement to supply a Posco ship with B30 bio-marine fuel.