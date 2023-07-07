Singapore's MPA Expects Ammonia Bunkering From 2026: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ammonia could soon be available as a marine fuel in Singapore's waters. File Image / Pixabay

Ammonia could be available as a bunker fuel in Singapore as soon as 2026.

2026 is the earliest deadline Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority currently foresees for the launch of ammonia bunkering, price reporting agency S&P Global Commodity Insights reported this week, citing comments from MPA Chief Sustainability Officer Tham Wai Wah.

The organisation has set four hurdles for ammonia bunkering to clear before it can be allowed to go ahead in Singapore's waters, according to the report: ample supply, technology maturity, suitable regulations and infrastructure.

In May the MPA said carrying out a pilot ship-to-ship ammonia transfer in the city-state's waters by the end of this year was not realistic, citing the need for further safety assessments.