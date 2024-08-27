Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore
Tuesday August 27, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with two to four years of experience in bunker trading and a proven ability to negotiate contracts, pricing and terms. Image Credit: CA Search
A marine fuels company is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.
Recruitment firm CA Search highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday, without naming the hiring company.
The company is looking for candidates with two to four years of experience in bunker trading and a proven ability to negotiate contracts, pricing and terms.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Carry out back-to-back bunker trading
- Develop customers for ship owners, operators, and charterers
- Leverage on existing team for supply sources
- Monitor the entire supply chain and trade cycle from loading, operations, delivery to payments
- Maintain and collect accounts receivables and relevant payments for trades
- Generate daily indications and prices from suppliers to the team and clients
- Record and follow up on all trade-related activities and payments associated with trades
- Maintain and document enquiries and deals in the database via Excel and trading system
- Achieve KPIs and monthly targets
