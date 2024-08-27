BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with two to four years of experience in bunker trading and a proven ability to negotiate contracts, pricing and terms. Image Credit: CA Search

A marine fuels company is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

Recruitment firm CA Search highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with two to four years of experience in bunker trading and a proven ability to negotiate contracts, pricing and terms.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Carry out back-to-back bunker trading

Develop customers for ship owners, operators, and charterers

Leverage on existing team for supply sources

Monitor the entire supply chain and trade cycle from loading, operations, delivery to payments

Maintain and collect accounts receivables and relevant payments for trades

Generate daily indications and prices from suppliers to the team and clients

Record and follow up on all trade-related activities and payments associated with trades

Maintain and document enquiries and deals in the database via Excel and trading system

Achieve KPIs and monthly targets

For more information, click here.