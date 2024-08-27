BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday August 27, 2024

A marine fuels company is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

Recruitment firm CA Search highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with two to four years of experience in bunker trading and a proven ability to negotiate contracts, pricing and terms.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Carry out back-to-back bunker trading
  • Develop customers for ship owners, operators, and charterers
  • Leverage on existing team for supply sources
  • Monitor the entire supply chain and trade cycle from loading, operations, delivery to payments
  • Maintain and collect accounts receivables and relevant payments for trades
  • Generate daily indications and prices from suppliers to the team and clients
  • Record and follow up on all trade-related activities and payments associated with trades
  • Maintain and document enquiries and deals in the database via Excel and trading system
  • Achieve KPIs and monthly targets

For more information, click here.

