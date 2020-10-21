First Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering in Japan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bunker operation was carried out on Tuesday. Image Credit: NYK Line

A ship owned by NYK Line has undergone the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering in Japan, the company said Wednesday.

NYK Line's pure car and truck carrier the Sakura Carrier was fuelled by the LNG bunker barge Kaguya at the berth of Shin Kurushima Toyohashi Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. on Tuesday, the company said in a statement on its website.

The Sakura Leader is the first LNG-fuelled large ship to be built in Japan, and is scheduled for delivery in late October.

"NYK has been making a proactive effort to realize environment-friendly transportation by reducing GHG emissions," the company said.

NYK "will continue to develop the LNG-fuel market in terms of LNG-fuel supply and sale, promote the conversion of marine fuel to LNG, and contribute to reducing shipping's environmental burden."