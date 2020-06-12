VLSFO Now Available in Pakistan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IMO 2020 compliant VLSFO bunkers are now available in Pakistan. File Image / Pixabay

IMO 2020 compliant VLSFO bunkers are now available in Pakistan, local supplier Orion Bunkers has told Ship & Bunker.

The max 0.50% sulfur fuel is a straight run product with a viscosity range between 40 and 180 cSt.

It is being sold against the 8217:2010 RMD 80 and RME 180 specifications, with both grades being available dependant on refinery production runs.

"Formalities have been completed with the local refinery and the cleaning of barges has been completed to ensure the quality of delivered product," said Zishan Arshad, Director Bunkers at Orion Bunkers Limited.

"We are the only local supplier offering as of right now."