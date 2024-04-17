BUNKER JOBS: Equatorial Marine Fuel Seeks Singapore Sales and Marketing Exec

Wednesday April 17, 2024

Bunker supplier Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services is seeking to hire a sales and marketing executive in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in sales and marketing, a sound understanding of the bunker business and fluent English and Mandarin, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Possess an existing client base and develop and implement marketing activities to bring in new customers and service existing customer relationships
  • Keep abreast of global oil/energy market movements and conduct research and analysis of markets, monitor demands and supply of the bunker supply to identify business opportunities
  • Have a sound understanding of the International Bunker business (Ports / Suppliers / Owners / Charterers / Regulations)
  • Knowledge of the oil market and marine fuel pricing strategies, and knowledge of the maritime shipping industry
  • Develop effective marketing materials to promote service and value proposition to new and existing customers
  • Manage customer portfolio with direct responsibility for negotiating and executing sales transactions -- from quoting, negotiating, confirming, delivery, and post-delivery service and support
  • Monitor customer utilization of company credit lines, payment performance, and assist with collections if necessary
  • Manage any disputes or claims resolution in the event of any disagreements/claims
  • Assist with development of junior staff and trainees
  • Closely follow the companies group policies and procedures

For more information, click here.

