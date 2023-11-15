Tanker Detained in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Reasons for detention unclear. File Image / Pixabay.

A crude oil tanker has been arrested in the southeast Asian shipping and bunkering hub of Singapore.

The ship was detained on November 14 by a local law firm, court records show.

According to shipping database equasis, the ship,which is called Inherit, is controlled by shipping interests based in Hong Kong.

The reasons behind the ship's detention are unclear but are likely to involve disputes over the payment of goods and services related to the operation of the vessel.

Singapore, a regional centre for services related to the shipping industry, is also a global trading port and the biggest bunkering destination by volume for shipping.