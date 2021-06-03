Yara International Joins Japanese Ammonia-Fuelled Gas Carrier Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The companies aim to put an ammonia gas carrier running on its cargo as fuel on the water. Image Credit: NYK Line

Ammonia producer Yara International has joined a Japanese project to study the practical application of an ammonia-fuelled gas carrier.

NYK Line, Nihon Shipyard and ClassNK signed a memorandum of understanding on the project with Yara on May 31, the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The project has been running since August 2020, and aims to study the practical applications of an ammonia gas carrier that can run on its own cargo.

"With the signing of this MOU with Yara, we will now proceed with studies based on more specific operational requirements, including ship design and development, by studying operational methods and regulatory compliance, and evaluating economic efficiency," the companies said in the statement.