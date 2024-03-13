BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Partner Seeks Senior Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and Mandarin, as well as at least four years of experience in bunker sales. Image Credit: Bunker Partner

Marine fuel trading firm Bunker Partner is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and Mandarin, as well as at least four years of experience in bunker sales, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Cultivate and expand relationships with existing clients and proactively identify and pursue new business opportunities globally

Taking care of the full cycle of client service, starting from the inquiries, and monitoring the whole process to making sure the payments paid in full

Active trading on behalf of clients ensuring optimum rates that benefit both the company and the client

To keep up to date with market and industry changes and trends, as well as global regulatory changes

Have a sound understanding of the international bunker business, which includes ports, suppliers, owners, charterers, and regulations

New business development and networking is a key part of the role, as well as continuous market and opportunities search for the business expansion

Co-operating and supporting colleagues and clients from diverse backgrounds and cultures

