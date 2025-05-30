ABS Partners with University to Develop Hydrogen Propulsion Systems

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Through this collaboration, they aim to develop a hydrogen carrier and hydrogen propulsion systems. Image Credit: ABS

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has joined forces with Pusan National University to advance hydrogen technologies for the maritime sector.

As part of the collaboration, the two will work together on the development of a liquid hydrogen carrier and hydrogen propulsion systems, ABS said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Hydrogen is widely expected to play a key role in the decarbonisation of shipping. However, one of its main challenges lies in storage as liquid hydrogen must be kept at cryogenic temperatures of -253°C, making large-scale transport technically demanding.

Due to these extreme storage requirements, the technology for the mass transport of liquid hydrogen is not yet fully commercialised.

Through this partnership, ABS and Pusan National University aim to overcome these obstacles and support the broader adoption of hydrogen in the shipping sector.

"By working together, we are confident we can deliver advances in the application of hydrogen technology at sea, including liquid hydrogen carriers," Patrick Ryan, Senior Vice President at ABS, said.