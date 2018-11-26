Bunker Jobs: Australia-Based Bunker Trader

Dan-Bunkering (Australia) Pty Ltd is looking to hire a new bunker trader.

The ideal candidate:

Minimum 2 years of experience, ideally from the shipping/trading industry but not essential

IT proficient

Experience working with CRM systems is an advantage

A decision maker with a high level of energy and drive

Sees cold canvassing as a motivational part of your job

Hardworking and goal oriented

A good communicator and negotiator

Can work Independently but also a team player

Understand shipping is 24/7 business

Australian Resident



Areas of focus:

Building a solid Client portfolio

Creating strong relations

Promoting our Brand between our clients and suppliers

Working with our clients to meet their objectives and deadlines

Developing and negotiating spot business and long term client contract solutions

Account management



We offer

Exciting job in a global organisation,

Give you opportunity to strive to be the best team player and team leader

Excellent working environment,

international and domestic travel

Renumeration according to experience

To apply for this opportunity please email Lena Johnston, General Manager at lej@dan-bunkering.com