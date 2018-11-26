Asia/Pacific News
Bunker Jobs: Australia-Based Bunker Trader
Monday November 26, 2018
Dan-Bunkering (Australia) Pty Ltd is looking to hire a new bunker trader.
The ideal candidate:
- Minimum 2 years of experience, ideally from the shipping/trading industry but not essential
- IT proficient
- Experience working with CRM systems is an advantage
- A decision maker with a high level of energy and drive
- Sees cold canvassing as a motivational part of your job
- Hardworking and goal oriented
- A good communicator and negotiator
- Can work Independently but also a team player
- Understand shipping is 24/7 business
- Australian Resident
Areas of focus:
- Building a solid Client portfolio
- Creating strong relations
- Promoting our Brand between our clients and suppliers
- Working with our clients to meet their objectives and deadlines
- Developing and negotiating spot business and long term client contract solutions
- Account management
We offer
- Exciting job in a global organisation,
- Give you opportunity to strive to be the best team player and team leader
- Excellent working environment,
- international and domestic travel
- Renumeration according to experience
To apply for this opportunity please email Lena Johnston, General Manager at lej@dan-bunkering.com