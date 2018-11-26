Bunker Jobs: Australia-Based Bunker Trader

Dan-Bunkering (Australia) Pty Ltd is looking to hire a new bunker trader.

The ideal candidate:

  • Minimum 2 years of experience, ideally from the shipping/trading industry but not essential
  • IT proficient
  • Experience working with CRM systems is an advantage
  • A decision maker with a high level of energy and drive
  • Sees cold canvassing as a motivational part of your job
  • Hardworking and goal oriented
  • A good communicator and negotiator
  • Can work Independently but also a team player
  • Understand shipping is 24/7  business
  • Australian Resident


Areas of focus:

  • Building a solid Client portfolio
  • Creating strong relations
  • Promoting our Brand between our clients and suppliers
  • Working with our clients to meet their objectives and deadlines
  • Developing and negotiating spot business and long term client contract solutions
  • Account management


We offer

  • Exciting job in a global organisation,
  • Give you opportunity to strive to be the best team player and team leader
  • Excellent working environment,
  • international and domestic travel
  • Renumeration according to experience

To apply for this opportunity please email Lena Johnston, General Manager at lej@dan-bunkering.com

