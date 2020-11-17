Evergreen Receives Fifth Scrubber-Equipped Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship was delivered on October 30. Image Credit: Evergreen

Container line Evergreen has received the fifth of its new scrubber-equipped boxships, the company said last week.

The 12,000 TEU Ever Fortune was delivered at the Geoje Shipyard of Samsung Heavy Industries on October 30, the company said in a statement on its website.

The ship has now completed its first cargo loading at Ningbo and Xiamen, and was scheduled to take on further cargo at Kaohsiung, Hong Kong and Yantian before beginning its inaugural voyage across the Pacific on November 14.

The ship is the fifth of eight ordered from Samsung in 2018, and the sixth is due to be delivered in December, Evergreen said.