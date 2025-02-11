NYK Trials Biofuel on Coal Carrier in Japan

NYK says it will continue to introduce biofuels and other alternative marine fuels to help its customers reduce GHG emissions from cargo transport. Image Credit: NYK

Japanese shipping giant Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) has completed a biofuel trial on a coal carrier.

The trial, conducted on the Noshiro Maru, is the first marine biofuel trial on a coal carrier operated by a Japanese utility firm—Tohoku Electric Power.

The vessel was bunkered with biofuel in the Keihin area, with Mitsubishi Corporation Energy facilitating the supply, NYK said in a statement on its website on Monday.

NYK has not disclosed the type of biofuel feedstock used or whether the biofuel was bunkered in its pure form (B100) or blended with conventional fuel.

"Using biofuel to reduce GHG emissions during sea navigation also contributes to reducing Scope 3 GHG emissions generated by transporting customers' cargo," NYK said.

Scope 3 GHG emissions are indirect emissions that arise throughout a company's value chain but are not directly owned or controlled by the company. These include emissions from various sources, such as cargo transportation by ships.

NYK says it will continue introducing biofuels and other alternative marine fuels to help its customers reduce GHG emissions from cargo transport.