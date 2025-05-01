Mitsubishi Launches Japan's First Ferry with Advanced Fuel-Saving Hull

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The advanced hull could cut the ferry’s bunker consumption by 5%. Image Credit: Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has launched the first of two car ferries ordered by Shinnihonkai Ferry and the Japan Railway Construction, Transport and Technology Agency.

The ferry, named Keyaki, features an advanced energy-saving hull design to improve fuel efficiency, Mitsubishi said in a statement on its website.

The Keyaki is Japan's first ferry to use a new fuel-saving hull design, featuring a sharp "KATANA BOW" and a streamlined stern with a ducktail.

The ducktail shape at the back helps reduce water resistance, improving fuel efficiency by smoothing the flow of water around the ferry.

It also has a special system to reduce rolling and water resistance, using a combination of stabilising fins and tanks. Altogether, these features help the ferry use about 5% less energy than conventional ships.

The vessel will now undergo outfitting work and sea trials before official delivery in December 2025.

It will operate on the route between Otaru in Hokkaido and Maizuru in Kyoto Prefecture.